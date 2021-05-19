$650 million to develop rural communities

The Government will be spending $650 million under the Rural Development Programme to develop communities across Jamaica.

The programme will first be piloted in Chambers Pen in Western Hanover, beginning in the first half of this financial year.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, during his contribution to the 2021/2022 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Other communities to benefit include Cheesefield in St Catherine, Cheswick in Western St Thomas, Lawrence Tavern in West Rural St Andrew, and one community in Clarendon.

“The programme will include the installation of water, electricity, Internet access, roads, sidewalks, community parks, and indigent housing. We will use this programme to give new life to our rural communities over the next two years,” McKenzie said.

He added that the programme will create temporary and permanent employment opportunities across the country.

Meanwhile, the Government will continue its programme of providing block-and-steel indigent houses for selected members of the vulnerable population.

This year, houses will be built in West Central St Andrew, South-West St Andrew, Eastern Westmoreland, Western Westmoreland, North-West St James, Southern St James, Central St Mary, and South-East St Mary.

- JIS News

