Gov’t spending $300 million on beautification project

The Government will be spending $300 million on the first phase of its 'Paint the City, Paint the Town' project.

It will generate employment through beautification, mural painting, street sign installation, and the improvement of selected markets.

“We will begin in Kingston and St Andrew, May Pen in Clarendon and Buff Bay and Port Antonio in Portland in the first phase of the programme,” Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, said during his contribution to the 2021/2022 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

McKenzie informed that the project will provide some 2,000 jobs right across the communities.

“In some cases, it will become permanent employment for the maintenance of these facilities,” he said.

The project represents the effort of the Government to put people into productive work.

- JIS News

