INDECOM investigating fatal shooting of teen in Greenwich Town

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it's probing the fatal shooting of a teen by the police on West Avenue in Greenwich Town, Kingston last night.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Oneil Chambers.

INDECOM says the police reported that about 10:45 a team was on patrol in the community when a group of approximately eight persons was seen at the gate of a premises.

Upon seeing the police, it is alleged that the group dispersed, and one man remained and pointed a firearm at the cops.

A policeman reportedly discharged his weapon in the direction of the man.

The injured man was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

A Springfield pistol bearing a serial number was reported as being retrieved at the scene by the police.

INDECOM says its forensic team alongside personnel from the police's scenes of crime processed the scene.

The weapons of the concerned officers as well as the recovered firearm were seized, photographed, boxed, and sealed for testing at the Government's forensic laboratory.

All concerned officers were served with notices to furnish statements and attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed.

INDECOM personnel revisited the scene today to canvass for witnesses.

Residents had blocked roads in the community, expressing anger about the shooting and reported to INDECOM a different version of events.

