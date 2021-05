Yvette Morris (left), assistant branch manager, Sagicor Bank May Pen, and Natalie Powell (right), branch manager, Sagicor Bank May Pen, are pictured with (from second left) Francine Swaby, York Town Primary School principal, and teachers Nadine McKenzie and Susan Callinder following the presentation of gift baskets to the educators at the branch recently. Sagicor Foundation gifted 15 gift baskets to the institution’s teaching staff in celebration of Teacher’s Day.