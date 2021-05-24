Jamaican workers are committed, resilient and patriotic – Senator Floyd Morris

The Opposition Spokesman on Labour and Social Security in his message on the occasion of Labour Day has saluted the workers of Jamaica for their commitment, resilience and patriotism.

Senator Dr Floyd Morris said:“Jamaica’s labour force is among the most hardworking in the world. I am proud to celebrate our labour force this Labour Day 2021. These citizens have kept the wheels of our country moving as we have all collectively had to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic hardship, curtailed movement and the digital divide.”

He added:“Whilst we have made significant gains in guaranteeing rights for workers since the 1930s, more work needs to be done to protect those rights and the dignity of workers especially as the workplace evolves. The practice of using contract workers, which in most cases denies workers employment benefits, is a matter of major concern to the Opposition. In our next administration, the PNP will implement legislation to better safeguard the rights and benefits of contract workers and regulate the practice.”

FACING CHALLENGES

Senator Morris said that the varied challenges being experienced by workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially working from home has come at a tremendous cost to the.

“The Government has opted to adjust the rates for the National Insurance and increase the insurable wage ceiling from $1.5 million to $3 million, at a time when inflation is at over six per cent," he said. "Situations like this one are placing workers at a disadvantage and certainly does not constitute the promised ‘prosperity’.”

Senator Morris called upon the Government, in light of Labour Day celebrations, to consider strengthening compliance to contribute to the NIS which would yield some financial return and ease the pressures on Jamaican workers at this time.

He is encouraging workers to continue to be committed, resilient and hardworking. He opines: “One way of demonstrating this continued commitment, resilience and hard work; is by “putting some work in Labour Day” as directed by the Most Hon. Michael Manley in the 1970s.” Labour Day, according to Senator Morris, is another means by which we recognize our workers and the Opposition wishes to salute all workers on this day.