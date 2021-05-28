MenTour | Edith Dalton boys implored to stay focused in challenging times

Continuing with its message to at-risk schoolboys, ‘MenTOUR’ had an impactful staging at the Edith Dalton James High School recently.

The idea behind the initiative is to encourage and redirect young men with interactive conversations, particularly boys who are increasingly at risk of joining gangs and becoming disenfranchised.

Coordinator Kareem LaTouche commenced the event with a brief but poignant talk to the 20 male students, about the importance of self-discipline, staying focused, and the use of practical wisdom when making life-changing choices.

Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission representative, Maurice Thompson, spoke with the boys about the need for young men to become leaders in their households.

“As a teen living in Whitehall, I had to take on a lot of responsibilities at home. It made me grow up so quickly to understand that someone is depending on you, looking up to you; not only financially for your support, but for guidance,” he noted.

After his compassionate message, the representative of RISE Life Management, St Andish Williams, delivered an engaging presentation on not being distracted by gambling. He cautioned the students to stay away from underage gambling, as it will have an adverse effect on their lives.

“The outcome of any gambling activity is dependent on luck and probability. If I should get up every day and depend on luck, is there a guarantee that I will ‘eat a food today’?” he questioned.

The upper-school students, who were seated six feet apart from each other, listened attentively to the presenter, who highlighted education as a driving force for change.

In response, they gave thoughtful inputs when they were questioned about their goals for the future, and the ideas they believed would help them to achieve such aims.

Foska Oats was also on location with their booth, to provide students with free oatmeal packs, as well as a Magic Malt.

In his closing remarks, LaTouche encouraged the young men to study efficiently and use this time to strengthen their academic weaknesses. “I was never the brightest student; however, I always worked very hard and ensured that I never failed my coursework. Try to be strategic about getting your good grades,” he said.

