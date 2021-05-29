Melessa Vassell: Building confidence in children through the arts

Melessa Vassell is a 25-year-old theatrical, commercial, voice-over and film actress with a great, big heart. The founder of Building Blocks, an early childhood education programme that delves into “creating, establishing and building a solid foundation for the future movers and shakers in Gordon Town in the areas of education and culture,” Vassell is attuned to all the needs of her charges.

“Theatre has created a platform for me to express myself, showcase my talent, build relationships and build confidence, while creating a safe space. With Building Blocks, I want my students to receive all these benefits and so much more. The project shows how the arts and culture can be used as a tool for edutainment, empowerment and as a means for social intervention,” the past president of the Jamaica Youth Theatre told The Gleaner.

Her initiative, Building Blocks, started to take shape in 2017 when she began weekly meetings and rehearsals with a small group of students – her Little Builders – from the St Martin de Porres Primary School in Gordon Town. Very soon, Vassell’s goal was to enter her students in the annual Jamaica Cultural Development Commission speech and drama competition. They were excited, and so was she. Their first foray into the competition in 2018 struck gold. The Little Builders won the national title for Best Jamaican Prose (Class Two), and their medal haul amounted to one gold, three silver and three bronze medals. They had similar success in 2019, when they were selected to compete at nationals and earned one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

“This project has provided my Little Builders with a platform to showcase their amazing talents, build confidence and contribute to their social development. I see myself as a storyteller, and my heart is filled that I am able to change the narrative for some who don’t have the best story and help to rewrite and create new stories,” Vassell enthused.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Building Blocks, the construction has only slowed down; it has not stopped. “We had to pivot and adjust and are now doing virtual sessions,” she explained.

Out of those sessions have come another project for Vassell the philanthropist. She has recognised that her Little Builders are in need of masks, as they have been washing and recycling the disposable ones. Her plea is for individuals and companies to come together and support Jamaica’s future movers and shakers one block at a time.

“During one of our virtual check-in sessions, I asked them how they felt about going back to face-to-face school and most expressed that it wasn’t that they were fearful of the virus, but that they didn’t feel safe because most had limited access to masks, having to wash the disposable ones to wear again. So on Saturday, June 12, I want to donate some masks I got from the owner of Bresheh and use my personal funds to buy some additional masks. I am inviting and asking the community, companies and individuals to assist in any way possible,” she stated.

NOTHING COMPARES

For Vassell, who has been acting for over 11 years and who has performed in Trinidad, Guyana and Scotland, there is very little that compares to the joy she feels when she witnesses the huge strides by her Little Builders.

She shared two of her favourite stories.

“There was a little boy labelled by teachers as troublesome … a problem child. He also had issues with focusing and expressing himself in his class. Even though advised not to, I welcomed him to be a part of the programme. The truth is, it was a bit difficult initially, because he was also a crier. In the middle of rehearsals, even after being told that he was doing a great job, he would pause and cry. He cried for everything. But I didn’t give up on him, because behind all of that, he really is a great kid and a strong performer. That year (2018), we entered JCDC for the very first time, and he won a silver medal. In 2019 we re-entered, and this time he won a gold medal, ranking amongst the highest in his category. He was selected that year to compete at the national level. This didn’t happen, though, because everything was suspended because of the pandemic. He is now one of the most outspoken students you will find in his classes. I spoke to him recently, and he told me that he is ‘ready fi shell dung PEP’,” a super-delighted Vassell said.

Her other experience is one which she labelled as one of her proudest moments.

“This actually made me cry. A little girl who I was working with for the first time in 2019 used to whisper, never made eyes contact and had issues communicating. This was a challenge. I remember on the day when we were going to audition, for the entire drive going down, she didn’t speak to anyone. But I said to myself that I wouldn’t force her to perform. I never force them. And when we got there, she told me that she didn’t want to audition,”said Vassell.

She added: “The judges called her name twice, and she didn’t move an inch. You know what all the other students did? They created a circle around her and told her how awesome she was, and gave her the best pep talk! After one of the students finished performing, she took a chair on stage, which was her prop and let me tell you! She was the loudest in the room! Three of the other students stood close by the stage and waited until she was finished, and applauded her. She didn’t get through, but she was soooo proud of herself, as we all were. She went on stage and spoke in a room filled with strangers. The same little girl that doesn’t make eye contact and only whispered. But yeah, that’s what we are, a family. We motivate each other and encourage each other. I was so happy that they were helpful little soldiers. I love them!”

To donate or learn more about Building Blocks, visit @buildingblocks.ja on Instagram or email buildingblocks876@gmail.com. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.