Several areas in Hanover, St James without water until tomorrow

At least 41 areas in Hanover and St James, particularly those on elevated land, are without water or may be experiencing issues with supply, due to a mechanical problem at the Great River treatment plant, the National Water Commission (NWC) says.

It says the plant is currently operating at 70 per cent of its capacity.

The state-owned water company says its team is working to resolve the problem by tomorrow, although no specific time was given for the return of normal supply.

The communities in Hanover being affected are:

Kew

Elgin Town

Johnson Town

Brisette

Hoist

Malcolm Heights

Cacoon

Dias

First Hill

Montpelier

Bamboo

McQuarrie

Woodland

Blenheim

The affected communities in St James are:

Queen's Drive

Felicity

Mango Walk

Glendevon

Salt Spring

Brandon Hill

Rose Mount

Cornwall Courts

Rose Heights

Farm Heights

Norwood

Paradise

Sun Valley Road

Rectory Drive

Catherine Mount

Albion

Reading Heights

Anchovy

Childermas

Lethe

Sections of Comfort Hall

Wilshire

Guava Walk

Spring Gardens

Belmont

Tower Hill

Moy Hall

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.