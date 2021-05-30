Several areas in Hanover, St James without water until tomorrow
At least 41 areas in Hanover and St James, particularly those on elevated land, are without water or may be experiencing issues with supply, due to a mechanical problem at the Great River treatment plant, the National Water Commission (NWC) says.
It says the plant is currently operating at 70 per cent of its capacity.
The state-owned water company says its team is working to resolve the problem by tomorrow, although no specific time was given for the return of normal supply.
The communities in Hanover being affected are:
- Kew
- Elgin Town
- Johnson Town
- Brisette
- Hoist
- Malcolm Heights
- Cacoon
- Dias
- First Hill
- Montpelier
- Bamboo
- McQuarrie
- Woodland
- Blenheim
The affected communities in St James are:
- Queen's Drive
- Felicity
- Mango Walk
- Glendevon
- Salt Spring
- Brandon Hill
- Rose Mount
- Cornwall Courts
- Rose Heights
- Farm Heights
- Norwood
- Paradise
- Sun Valley Road
- Rectory Drive
- Catherine Mount
- Albion
- Reading Heights
- Anchovy
- Childermas
- Lethe
- Sections of Comfort Hall
- Wilshire
- Guava Walk
- Spring Gardens
- Belmont
- Tower Hill
- Moy Hall
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.