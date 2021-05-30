Partner of son of British-Belizean magnate being questioned in relation to cop's death

The partner of the son of well-known British magnate, Lord Ashcroft, was taken into police custody in Belize on Saturday, following the shooting death of a police superintendent.

The police say Jasmine Hartin, was arrested on Friday, following the discovery of the body of Superintendent Henry Jemmott on a pier in the resort town of San Pedro.

Hartin, 38, an American, is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, Lord Ashcroft' youngest son.

During a media briefing on Saturday, police commissioner Chester Williams said initially Hartin refused to give a statement to the police.

He later confirmed that Hartin was in custody and being investigated in connection with the death of Jemmott.

“Upon investigating, police found the female on a pier, and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing,” he said.

The police report said the Jemmott was shot just behind his right ear.

Lord Ashcroft lives in Belize, but remains active in UK politics.

A former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, he has also represented Belize at the United Nations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.