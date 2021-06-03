St Jago’s Jaheim Harris is Caribbean’s No. 1 in add math, physics

JAHEIM HARRIS’ affinity for mathematics started back in basic school and continued at the Angels Primary School, where he got perfect scores in the subject throughout, and participated in numerous mathematics competitions as well as the Schools’...

JAHEIM HARRIS’ affinity for mathematics started back in basic school and continued at the Angels Primary School, where he got perfect scores in the subject throughout, and participated in numerous mathematics competitions as well as the Schools’ Challenge Quiz.

His recent outstanding performances in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations (CSEC) has earned him the number one spot in additional mathematics and physics in the region on the recently released CSEC merit list.

Scoring a 96.4 average in his Grade Six Achievement Test to propel him to secondary school, the Spanish Town native, who lives with his parents and elder sister, entered St Jago High School in 2015, and immediately started to demonstrate his aptitude for the sciences, and his love for mathematics.

“I started having struggles in grade 10 trying to decide on a career path. I love mathematics and I felt like I wanted to study the discipline, but thought to myself that even though it would not give me a definitive career path other than teaching the subject, I still want to go all the way in mathematics,” acknowledged Harris, who is yet to decide what career to embark on, deeply giving considerations to pure mathematics and computer science.

While in grade 10, Harris became a member of the Jamaica Mathematics Olympiad team, and in 2019 represented Jamaica in the Central America and the Caribbean Mathematics Olympiad held in the Dominican Republic, and again in grade 11 at the Ibero American Mathematics Olympiad, receiving back-to-back individual honourable mentions.

Preparations for these competitions that involved weekly commute to the university campus for three-hour coaching sessions did not distract him from focusing on his exams, evident in the 10 subjects – English A & B, mathematics, additional mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, principles of accounts, geography and information technology – he passed with perfect scores.

“I would say COVID gave me an advantage because I was able to do online classes from the comfort of my home, but not without Internet challenges sometimes, I got great support from my parents, especially my mother, who would make sure that I did my work, and encouraged me when I lacked motivation. My sister and faraway family members were also supportive,” said Harris.

He continued, “Being the only child for my mother, who is a teacher, and the second for my father, who is a haulage contractor, I got all the physical and emotional support I needed. My teachers also were very instrumental in my successes so far, one in particular who has helped me to build my self-awareness.”

Now in his first year of sixth form, Harris’ appetite for the sciences and mathematics has not waned, he is currently preparing to sit pure mathematics, physics, computer science and communication studies four in CAPE.

He has also been accepted and will participate in the Students Programme for Innovation in Science and Engineering this summer, which is normally held on the UWI Cave Hill campus in Barbados, but due to COVID will be held virtually this year.

Harris’ mother, Shereda Shaw Harris, said she is an excited mother who is always overwhelmed by her son’s achievement.

“From he started basic school his teachers were telling me that he was reading at the grade one level, and was good at numbers, so I know this little boy was gifted,” she told The Gleaner, adding that she has always been a supportive mother ensuring that he has the tools to aid his performance.

Principal of St Jago High, Collette Feurtado-Pryce, said Harris’ outstanding performance in external examinations was not surprising to the school community.

“He had maintained an excellent record of academic excellence throughout his tenure, demonstrating superiority in the subject areas from grade 7 to 11,” Feurtado-Pryce told The Gleaner.