14 more COVID-19 deaths, 59 new cases

Jamaica has recorded 14 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 988.

The deceased are:

* A 63-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 95-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 92-year-old male from Manchester

* A 69-year-old male from St Thomas

* A 67-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* An 80-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 70-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 77-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* An 80-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 60-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 73-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 43-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 67-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 71-year-old man from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 145.

And one additional fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 138.

Meanwhile, there were 59 new cases with ages ranging from two months to 97 years, pushing the total to 49,090 with 20,900 being active.

Of the new cases, 30 are women and 29 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 25 being recorded.

A total of 1,916 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 8.7%.

In the meantime, there were 187 more recoveries, increasing the total to 26,826.

Some 145 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 37,078 are at home.

