Corporate Hands | Lifespan donates water to foundation

Lifespan Spring Water Ltd donated five cases of their 500ml spring water to the St Thomas Renaissance Foundation Inc (STTRF) and Youthlinc, aiding them with their current projects to take place between June 13 and 27 Lifespan CEO Nayana Williams (right) makes the recent handover to the director of the STTRF, Travis Smith. These USA-registered non-profit organisations will be executing two projects with the help of their 38 volunteers In Spring Garden. Youthlinc will be building a perimeter wall at Spring Garden Primary School.