Businessman gunned down in Buff Bay, Portland

Police officers in Buff Bay, Portland, are trying to ascertain the motive behind the shooting death of a businessman on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Hogan Jones, also known as 'Bobo', of a Nelson Street address in Buff Bay.

It is reported that Jones, who operates a cook shop, was gunned down by unknown assailants shortly after 10:30 along Main Street in the area.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

-Gareth Davis Snr

