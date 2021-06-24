Businessman gunned down in Buff Bay, Portland
Published:Thursday | June 24, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Police officers in Buff Bay, Portland, are trying to ascertain the motive behind the shooting death of a businessman on Wednesday night.
The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Hogan Jones, also known as 'Bobo', of a Nelson Street address in Buff Bay.
It is reported that Jones, who operates a cook shop, was gunned down by unknown assailants shortly after 10:30 along Main Street in the area.
He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
-Gareth Davis Snr
