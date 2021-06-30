Pregnant ganja smuggler offered bail

A pregnant woman who reportedly attempted to smuggle 10lb of ganja from Jamaica to Barbados in 10 tins of ackee was offered $300,000 bail when she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

The accused, 28-year-old Chanta Smith, who is five months pregnant, was offered bail by Parish Judge Chester Crooks on condition that she surrender her travel documents, with a stop order in place at all ports.

The accused, who is unemployed, is charged with possession of, dealing in, and taking steps preparatory to exporting ganja. She is also charged with conspiracy.

Smith was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport on June 20.

The court heard that on the day in question she checked in to board a flight to the Caribbean island when her suitcase was searched and 10 ackee tins were reportedly found. The tins were opened and compressed ganja weighing 10lb was reportedly found.

The court further heard that when Smith was questioned by the police, she reported that a friend by the name of ‘Kevin’ had given her the weed.

However, she reportedly added that she did not know Kevin personally as she had met him through her boyfriend, whom she met on Facebook.

Smith was subsequently charged.

She is to return to court on September 1 when the matter will be mentioned.

Attorney-at-law Abbi-Gaye Coulson is representing the accused.