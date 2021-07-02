Doctors expected to resume duties Friday

The Health Ministry is reporting that normal operations are expected to resume at all health facilities Friday morning.

There were widespread disruptions Thursday as junior doctors called in sick in protest over contract issues.

According to the Health Ministry, of the 1,036 junior doctors who should have reported to work, only 488 or only 47 per cent did so.

Following two rounds of meetings among health ministry officials and representatives of the Jamaica Medical Doctors' Association (JMDA) Thursday, the ministry issued a release saying normal operations will resume at health facilities across the island at 8 a.m on Friday.

The release did not indicate whether all the issues were resolved but said there were favourable outcomes.

The meeting also included representatives from the Regional Health Authorities.

