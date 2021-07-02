Police welcome ‘First-World’ station at Boscobel

Minister of Transport Robert Montague on Wednesday handed over the newly constructed police station at the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary, to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The station, built at a cost of $48 million and consisting of 2500 square foot, was built by the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) from a design done by the JCF, and is to serve the airport and neighbouring communities.

Montague commended the AAJ on the investment, saying “our police officers are getting a First-World facility”.

He noted that the authority has also been investing in other projects valued at billions of dollars. These include $550 million at the Norman Manley International Airport and the road leading to the facility, and US$70 million at the Sangster International Airport. Both projects include expanding the runway and other works.

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The minister said the AAJ has also lived up to its social responsibilities by providing tablets valued at $5 million to students impacted by COVID-19, and $2 million to provide four defibrillators to health facilities in St Mary and Clarendon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifton Blake, who accepted the keys to the building from Montague, told The Gleaner that the JCF was grateful.

“Any investment in security is a worthwhile investment, and this facility will certainly enhance our ability to protect our ports and borders. We must say thanks to the Airports Authority of Jamaica and the ministry for really putting together such a wonderful facility,” Blake said.