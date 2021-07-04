7 persons arrested, charged for breaches of the Toll Road Act

Following complaints from the Toll Authority of Jamaica that some motorists have been evading toll payment at the toll plazas by tailgating legitimate toll users and going through the tollbooth to avoid payment, seven persons have been arrested and charged by the police.

The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted several targeted operations in St Catherine recently where the seven offenders were arrested and charged.

The men are scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, July 6.

Another 25 toll evaders have since visited the toll plaza and paid over approximately $54,000 to the Toll Authority after hearing about the operations.

Investigations are ongoing.