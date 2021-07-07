Chukka Adventures ready to rebound from COVID-19 battering

WESTERN BUREAU:

Chukka Caribbean Adventures in Trelawny is preparing to rebound strongly as Jamaica’s tourism sector continues to welcome more visitors.

John Byles, Chukka’s executive director, said that the attraction has become resilient to COVID-19 as the economy recovers during the pandemic.

“All the recommended protocols have been put in place. We are now looking forward to the Centers for Disease Control in the United States of America to give the go-ahead for cruise shipping to resume, which should see us getting more guests coming here to enjoy nature,” Byles told The Gleaner.

Byles said environmentalists appeared to have a special love for the location, which is surrounded by a scenic backdrop of the Good Hope community.

Reflecting on months of inactivity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chukka’s operators are hopeful of future arrivals to Falmouth’s cruise shipping pier.

According to Byles, more than US$250,000 has been pumped into the 100-acre facility.

The former sugar estate offers horseback riding, river tubing, a zip line, and a waterfall.

There is also a boardwalk and tour, ending with opportunities for rum tasting.

