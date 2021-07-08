New policy on horizon to protect elderly

A revised National Policy for Senior Citizens is to be tabled as a White Paper in Parliament as part of efforts to develop legislation for the care and protection of the elderly.

Jamaica’s elderly population is growing, with those 60 years and over projected to account for 16 per cent of the population by 2030 and 22 per cent by 2050.

“Persons in this cohort demand greater levels of goods and services specifically from the Government. Given the significant informality in the labour market and the fact that many would not have contributed to any pension scheme, there is a high prevalence of poverty within this group,” said Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams.

The National Policy for Senior Citizens was launched in 1997 and is administered through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS). A Green Paper was developed in 2018 after consultations with several stakeholders.

“The revision of the policy is in keeping with the commitment of the Government to implement the comprehensive social-protection strategy, including adequate safety nets and a social-protection floor that mitigate the risk to economic and social development,” Williams said during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

There was a renewed call recently for the crafting of legislation similar to the Child Care and Protection Act to protect the elderly, who are at risk of abuse by relatives or while receiving institutionalised care.

Attorney-at-law Essence Monroe-Douglas, who made the appeal last month, noted that while aspects of the Domestic Violence Act, the Offences against the Person Act, the Sexual Offences Act, and the Maintenance Act could be used to address certain crimes, targeted legislation should be pursued to protect the elderly.

“Currently, there is no established legislation speaking specifically to elder abuse or the protection of our elderly,” she said.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will also be studying existing legislation and best practices as part of the process to developing laws for the care and protection of the elderly.

The National Council for Senior Citizens will be responsible for the monitoring and implementation of the revised national policy over the next 10 years.

