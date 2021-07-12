37 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

A 70-year-old Corporate Area man who died on Sunday is the latest COVID-19 fatality, increasing the tally to 1,131.

Meanwhile, there were 37 new cases with ages ranging from two to 98 years, pushing the total to 50,757 with 9,237 being active.

Of the new cases, 23 are women and 14 are men.

Westmoreland accounts for the majority of the new infections with 11 cases being recorded, followed by Hanover with seven and then St James with five.

A total of 487 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.6%.

In the meantime, there were 1,029 more recoveries, increasing the total to 40,029.

Some 92 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 50,230 are at home.

