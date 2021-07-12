Trial of man accused of killing Lynvale Bloomfield postponed, bail extended

The trial of the man accused of killing former Portland East Member of Parliament Dr Lynvale Bloomfield was this morning postponed to April 20 next year in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

The adjournment came after attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, who is representing Simeon Sutherland, indicated that he had a medical emergency and was unable to proceed today.

Sutherland's bail was extended by Justice Leighton Pusey.

Sutherland, 20, who is from Buff Bay, Portland, is charged with murder and misprision of felony.

Misprision of felony is a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

Sutherland was arrested in 2019 by investigators from the Major Investigation Division (MID) after forensic evidence reportedly linked him to the scene of the crime.

Bloomfield was found with multiple stab wounds by an employee at his home in the parish on the morning of February 2, 2019.

Two knives that were recovered at the politician's house, along with a vest that was found in bushes near the premises, were said to be vital evidence in the case and were sent for forensic testing.

Sutherland was initially detained on February 13 by MID investigators, who have led the probe.

During the initial questioning, it was revealed that he admitted to being with Bloomfield several hours prior to the politician's nude body being discovered with stab wounds, but Sutherland reportedly denied knowing anything about the killing.

