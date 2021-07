Oneil Grant (right), second vice-president Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League (JCCUL), presents a cheque to the immediate past president of Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU), Winston Fletcher, recently. Jamaica’s credit unions rallied to the assistance of their regional affiliate, the St Vincent & the Grenadines Credit Union League following the eruption of the La Soufriere volcanco in March. The credit unions donated a total of US$25,000 via the CCCU.