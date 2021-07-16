Resignations accepted...Golding vows to build united PNP

People's National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding says he's committed to building unity in the political organisation as the incumbent vice presidents and chairman today resigned en bloc with immediate effect.

Damion Crawford, Dr Wykeham McNeill, and Mikael Phillips as well as party chairman Phillip Paulwell, cited, among other things, a deepening rift in the party for stepping aside.

While accepting their resignations, Golding described the move as unfortunate.

“Nevertheless, I remain willing to work with these senior comrades in the best interests of the party,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Full statement

The party has received the resignation of the incumbent vice presidents and chairman. Certain allegations were made in their resignation letter which are not accurate; however, these will be dealt with in the appropriate party forum.

Responding to the resignations, party president Mark Golding said, “Discussions with respect to the four vice presidential candidates were attempted, but unfortunately these did not lead to consensus. It seems that the response of these four officers was to resign en bloc. While I am saddened by this action, their resignations are accepted. Nevertheless, I remain willing to work with these senior comrades in the best interests of the party.”

He continued – “I also reaffirm my commitment to building unity in the party, acknowledging that we all have important roles to play in achieving this. Jamaica needs the PNP more than ever, as hardships and insecurity stalk this land under the JLP [ Jamaica Labour Party] Government. I will continue to stride forth with all willing comrades as we build back our party, ready to deliver competent, caring and honest government for our beloved Jamaica whenever we are called upon by the Jamaican people.”

The party will issue a further statement on this matter in due course.

