Positive vibration: Nicholas Robertson uses his life experience to help others

Several failed attempts, though taxing, were never enough to derail the faith of Nicholas Robertson.

Having already weathered many storms to create some level of stability for his family of four, his journey has birthed many testimonies of the sure-fire nature of God.

However, there were more storms and testimonies up ahead.

“After a brief stint in the United States, my family and I journeyed to England to start a new job. Of course, this after we were unsuccessful at two attempts to migrate to Canada, the desired place of destination at the time. Migrating here would have meant that we spent most of our resources, which meant we would have struggled for a while. Like many typical ‘Yardies’ who go ‘foreign’, we endured a period of lack, shortage, and deprivation of basic needs such as a bed to rest on.

Walking to and from work in the cold and rain became a forced hobby. Like other Yardies a ‘foreign’, most days we pondered whether we made the right choice,” he said, adding that, soon after their migration, came the onset of COVID-19, which left his family stranded in a white neighbourhood away from friends or relatives.

It is true, though, that struggles are launching pads capable of hoisting you into greatness.

Robertson, who is an educator, shared, “Unprecedented, within two months, I successfully acquired my QTS, a certification most teachers wait a minimum of two years to acquire. While I was grateful for this opportunity to live a foreign, I was very discouraged in the interim.”

POSITIVE VIBRATION

He added: “One day, the Lord told me to ‘be positive for the people’. Of course, God must be crazy to be applying pressure, inspiring others when I needed strength most. Often, strength is realised when we are at our weakest. By helping others, you will eventually become strong. That morning, I started a Facebook Live which subsequently became known as ‘Positive Vibration’, to empower listeners to navigate difficult times.”

Roberston told Family and Religion that Positive Vibration is still aired daily on YouTube and Facebook and has touched many lives across the globe.

According to the minister of religion, while helping (others), you will be helped.

“This devotional blossomed into a community that has established the Impact Online Bible Institute, an institution geared at providing affordable and world-class training to the church. We also developed BuildAMan Foundation; an initiative aimed at providing mentorship to men worldwide,” he said.

Among the significant milestones of the newly formed foundation, Robertson revealed that they are providing financial assistance to 16 Jamaicans.

“Finally, I have written and published two books personally - Positive Vibration: Navigating Through Difficult Times and Positive Vibration: Biblical Keys For Faith Activation; collaboratively written six others, while helping persons to publish their books.

Today, my wife Danielle and I have made a refreshing serving of lemonade from our lemons. Good can come out of bad,” he said.

