85 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,157.

The deceased are a 92-year-old woman from Hanover and a 68-year-old woman from St Ann.

Meanwhile, there were 85 new cases with ages ranging from 65 days to 92 years, pushing the total to 51,220 with 3,014 being active.

Of the new cases, 54 are women and 31 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new infections with 26 cases being recorded.

A total of 1,312 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 8.7%.

In the meantime, there were 379 new recoveries, moving the total to 46,695.

Some 91 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 50,010 are at home.

