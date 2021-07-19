Education Ministry announces PEP results helplines

The Ministry of Education is encouraging parents and/or guardians to call its helplines as well as its regional offices in the event they need help in accessing and printing their child's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) 2021 results.



The results were released on Friday.

Parents and/or guardians can call the Educate Jamaica helplines at 888-338-2283 or 888-724-8463 for any queries or concerns.



Region One - Kingston and St Andrew

* 876-612-5928

* 876-612-5938

* 876-482-1386

* 876-564-7312

Region Two – St Mary, St Thomas and Portland

* 876-993-5586

* 876-564-7168

Region Three – St Ann and Trelawny

* 876-917-7849

* 876-883-4698

* 876-404-8941

Region Four – St James, Hanover and Westmoreland

* 876-979-8590

* 876-460 -1168

Region Five - Manchester and St Elizabeth

* 876-625-7859

* 876-425-5505

Region Six - St Catherine

* 876-983-1654-5

* 876-745-1153

* 876-883-4698

Region Seven – Clarendon

* 876-237-6412

* 876-820-4418

For assistance with technical support, schools may contact the Ministry's help desk via email at:

support@parents.dpisonline.com or support@dpk.com.jm

Schools may also call the following numbers:

* 888-724-8463

* 888-333-2283

* 876-618-3730

* 876-618-6705

* 876-618-6713

