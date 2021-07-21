Street Forrest: I feel blessed

Marlene Street Forrest, managing director, Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), has expressed deep gratitude to the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) which conferred on her an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Public Policy at their 2020-2021 virtual Commencement Ceremony on Sunday.

The late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, founder of the Sandals Group, was also conferred posthumously with an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Administration at the ceremony which saw close to 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students receive their degrees.

While she has received several awards, including national honours like the Order of Distinction, Commander Class, Street Forrest said, “This was a welcome surprise. I did not expect to be considered but it makes me feel so blessed and appreciated.”

In its citation to her, the UCC said, “Marlene Street Forrest, CD, JP, is an exemplary leader who has blazed a trail of firsts and extraordinary achievements for Jamaica in the complex and intricate world of stock market exchanges. Under her stewardship the JSE became demutualised and the US denominated market and Junior Market launched. She has also spearheaded the Registrar Division of the Jamaica Central Depository where she served as general manager for this subsidiary of the JSE.

“Today, the JSE is one of the largest stock exchanges in the Caribbean both in size and market capitalisation. It is also one of the most diverse exchanges in the region encompassing sectors like banking and finance, retail, manufacturing, insurance, leisure, communications, conglomerates, services and real estate,” the UCC said.

Praising her for excellence in what has traditionally been regarded as a man’s world, the UCC said that “Marlene Street Forrest has positioned the JSE in the conversation among much older world leaders like the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

“She has won respect not only for herself but serves as an inspiration for all women for blazing a trail of excellence internationally in the securities markets and financial services industry.”