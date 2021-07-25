156 new COVID-19 cases, three more fatalities

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,176

The deceased are a 30-year-old man from St Ann, an 84-year-old woman from St Catherine and a 69-year-old man from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, there were 156 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 90 years, pushing the total to 51,984 with 3,609 being active.

Of the new cases, 66 are men and 90 are women.

Westmoreland accounts for the majority of the new infections with 34 cases being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 28 and then St Elizabeth with 18.

A total of 1,423 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 18.6%.

In the meantime, there were 25 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,843.

Some 134 persons are in hospital with 38 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

Thirteen persons are in government quarantine, while 44,566 are at home.

