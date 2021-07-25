District constables charged following ganja seizure at remand centre

Two district constables were arrested and charged on Saturday following the seizure of a quantity of ganja during a joint police operation at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in St Andrew.

Twenty-nine-year-old Laphiama Rowe of Langston Road, Vineyard Town, Kingston 3, and 44-year-old Keava Henry of Wavell Avenue, Kingston 11 are charged with illegal possession of ganja.

Their court dates are to be finalised.

The police reported that personnel from the Narcotics Division and the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) conducted an operation at the facility, which began about 9:00 a.m.

Rowe and Henry were accosted, searched and 2.3 pounds of ganja found on their person, according to the police.

The police say the team also seized other contraband items including three cell phones and two cell phone chargers during the operation.

