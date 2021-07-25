Several homeless after deadly fire in Westmoreland

A 56-year-old man died in an early morning fire in Harmony Town, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The blaze also destroyed several houses.

Residents say the deceased was slow in seeking to escape because his movement has been affected by a stroke he suffered a few years ago.

A male resident said he tried to save him but the flames were too much for him.

He also said that the grille to the deceased man's house was locked, preventing him from accessing the premises.

He further revealed that one of his hands was injured in his attempt to render assistance to the elderly man.

An appeal has been made for assistance for those displaced by the fire.

