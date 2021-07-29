Taxi operator arrested after bludgeoning another in Manchester

A Mandeville taxi operator has been arrested after bludgeoning another with what appeared to be a baseball bat just outside the gates of the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.

He then attempted to drive over the injured cabbie.

The taxi operators reportedly had a dispute over a passenger.

"By the time I got there, the taximan was just hitting the other man with the baton non-stop. About five times him hit the man and it was only when it looked like he was about to run the car over him that people were able to jump in and stop it," an eyewitness told The Gleaner.

"I can't believe the man dem a war over $100. Because that one passenger equals $100 and one taxi did have or call a passenger first and the next one take the passenger. Look what dem ago kill themselves over," The eyewitness added.

A source at the hospital told The Gleaner that the cabbie sustained serious injuries to his head, abdomen and groin.

- Tamara Bailey

