Labour Ministry: Beware of fake news about Government grants

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is dismissing as "fake news" a social media post suggesting that there is a list of individuals who will receive Government grants valued at $150,000 for work done between 2010 and 2021.

In a release today, the Ministry said that this is an internet scam.

"Screenshot images with associated website links bearing the Ministry's branding, and the details surrounding such grants being propagated, is also false," the release read.

The Ministry is advising members of the public to ignore any such communication received electronically or otherwise and to desist from sharing it.

The Ministry is also encouraging persons to check and verify that any information about its services is authentic before taking any action.

To learn more about eligibility or to apply for any of the grants offered under the Ministry of Labour & Social Security's Social Programmes, contact the Public Relations Unit: (876) 967-5484, or send an email to: prunit@mlss.gov.jm or visit our website: www.mlss.gov.jm

