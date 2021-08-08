Andrine Tulloch-Francis: Discovering, becoming, fulfilling

Admitting to have somewhat accepted the idea of defeat in her earlier years when she also grappled with low self-esteem, Andrine Tulloch-Francis is now able to testify of how God lifted her from the miry clay.

Sharing that for a long time, her life was deformed by fear, she said: “Never did I know I would overcome this issue of low self-esteem. Though I could have conversations with adults and my peers, I dreaded facing audiences, standing up for myself, and making my voice heard. I also suffered from self-sabotaging thoughts in my teenage years. Thoughts that validated defeat even before starting a task.

“My parents were not the persons to accept this type of behaviour. I was consistently encouraged to participate in church activities … [but] it was agonising for me to face a crowd.”

Tulloch-Francis told F amily and Religion about how easily influenced she was because of her low self-esteem and wanting to fit in with the crowd.

“In addition to this, I never stood up for myself. I would allow people to say hurtful things to me thereby internalising negativity. My awareness of self was not yet actualised as for many years I would carry the words of my detractors. The emotional battle was real as I allowed people’s opinion to shape my self-talk.”

However, with the help of her dedicated parents, who continuously encouraged her to face her fears and have fellowship with God, she was able to rise above this hurdle.

“In 2005, I had an encounter which transformed my life. My view of who I am changed. I heard about the Lord, but this encounter made me know God for myself. It was like a Job moment. Job said, ‘ I have heard of thee by the hearing of the ear: but now mine eye seeth thee.’ (Job 42: 5) This verse resonated with me. Thank God for the Universities and Colleges Christian Fellowship’s camp starting the beginning of the year for one week.

“The experiences I encountered solidified my relationship with the Lord. I had an insatiable desire reading the scriptures. I allowed the word of God to permeate my thoughts and my life. The more I fellowshipped with the Lord, the more I became aware of who God is. This enlightened my understanding of who I am in Christ. I started to realise that I am God’s most prized possession (Deuteronomy 26:18). I am the righteousness of God (2 Corinthians 5:21). I am clothed in His godliness and holiness. I am a royal priesthood (1 Peter 2:9). There are so many other promises in the scriptures that I have embraced, and they have become a part of my life,” she said, adding that she has been emboldened to do the work of the Lord while assisting others to achieve positive self-esteem.

Armed with her Christ-confirmed identity and strong confidence, the now motivational speaker and praise and worship leader noted that she is equipped to journey with others to overcome low self-esteem and has written a book entitled Discovering. Becoming. Fulfilling!

The book, which is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart.com, she shared, demystifies the concept of self-esteem for women.

“It provides a 21st-century perspective that empowers women to traverse a world where social media influences often leave them with a feeling of not being enough. In the book, you will discover pragmatic steps to boost self-esteem and to become aware of your value and worth. I promote a positive self-esteem in the Lord, not arrogance or narcissism. Scripture explicitly reveals self is an affront to God. With God, the possibilities are endless.

“Acquiring positive self-esteem is a continuum. It is a journey and not a destination. Each woman has the power to create, nurture, and transform. We are all here to shine in our own way, and so it is important for a woman to know her value and worth. You, too, can overcome the struggle of low self-esteem,” Tulloch-Francis said.