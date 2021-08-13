Double murder on Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway

Two men were killed in a gun attack this morning along a section of the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in Harbour View.

They remain unidentified.

It is reported that about 8:30 the men were travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car towards Harbour View when loud explosions were heard.

It was discovered that the men were shot.

They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

