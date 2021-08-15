Constant Spring tax office resumes more services after fire

The Constant Spring tax office will resume full banking hall service on Monday August 16, two months after a fire curtailed operations.

However, it will close earlier because of the current COVID curfew hours.

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the new opening hours will be Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

At Constant Spring, customers will again be able make payments using cash, debit or credit card, manager's cheque and access the usual full range of tax office services.

Driver's licence processing for first time drivers will also resume as well as audits related to refunds and/or exemptions.

Other audit and large taxpayer office services will still not be available, as additional work continues on the upper floor following the fire.

Notwithstanding the resumption of additional service, the TAJ is encouraging customers to use alternative electronic options where applicable.

Clients visiting the tax offices are reminded that as part of the COVID containment measures, there is a restriction on the number of persons allowed into an office at any given time.

