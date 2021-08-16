513 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 11 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,311.

Those who have died are:

* An 83-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 54-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 86-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 84-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 43-year-old man from Manchester

* A 43-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 31-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 62-year-old female from St Ann

* A 31-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 52-year-old man from Westmoreland

* An 84-year-old man from St Mary

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the deaths occurred between August 12 and 14.

Meanwhile, there were 513 new cases with ages ranging from 33 days to 96 years, pushing the total to 58,458 with 9,297 being active.

Of the new cases, 306 are women and 207 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 134

* Kingston and St Andrew - 94

* Westmoreland - 93

* St James - 54

* St Ann - 47

* St Elizabeth - 21

* Manchester - 17

* Trelawny - 17

* Hanover -17

* Clarendon - 10

* St Mary - 7

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 1

A total of 1,227 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 46.1%.

In the meantime, there were 42 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,480.

Some 443 persons are in hospital with 107 being moderately ill and 46 critically ill.

Fifteen persons are in government quarantine, while 41,082 are at home.

