Clarendon prepared for heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace

With the forecast for Tropical Storm Grace to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across Jamaica, Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh says that Clarendon officials are taking no chances.

“We are fully prepared. The shelter managers have been briefed and are ready to take action if necessary,” Maragh said.

He noted out that special attention is being placed on several flood-prone areas such as Toll Gate and Aenon Town as well as Rocky Point and Portland Cottage in the southeast region of the parish.

“Everything is covered. We are aware of what must be done and have everything in place,” Maragh shared.

He said drains have been cleaned with the next exercise expected to be carried out in September.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We just hope residents take responsibility for their personal space by ensuring the drains are not blocked,” he stated.

Last month, Tropical Storm Elsa unleashed heavy rain on the parish with the communities of Longville Park, Cockpit, New Village in Corn Piece, Lionel Town, and sections of New Bowens being the worst affected.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.