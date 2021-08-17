Tropical storm warning issued for Jamaica

As Tropical Storm Grace increases in strength and continues to move towards the northern coastline of Jamaica, a tropical storm warning is now in effect for the entire island.

This means that tropical storm conditions, including possible sustained wind speeds of 34-63 knots or 63-118 km/h, are expected to affect Jamaica in 36 hours or less, the Met Service is reporting.

At 7:00 a.m. the centre of Tropical Storm Grace was located near Latitude 18.2 degrees North, Longitude 76.1 degrees West.

This is about 32 kilometres east of Port Antonio, or about 120 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 45 miles per hour, with higher gusts and gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the centre.

Grace is moving towards the west near 16 miles per hour and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next several days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Grace will move near Jamaica's northern parishes today, then continue towards the Cayman Islands tonight.

The Met Service says Tropical Storm Grace is expected to produce four to six inches of rainfall over Jamaica today as it spreads widespread showers and thunderstorms across the island.

Flash flooding and landslides should be expected.

Strong, gusty winds will also be experienced across the island, especially over northern parishes, today.

Marine interests are further advised to remain in port until all warning messages have been lifted and sea conditions have returned to normal.

