Grace expected to strengthen as Jamaica braces for storm

The Met Service is reporting that Tropical Depression Grace is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm as it moves towards Jamaica Tuesday.

At 10 p.m Monday, Grace was located about 225 kilometres east of Morant Point, St Thomas.

It is moving towards the west at 22 kilometres per hour and is packing sustained winds near 55 kilometres per hour with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, Grace should move over the southwestern tip of Haiti Monday night and between Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday.

The Met Service says the system will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms across Jamaica starting late Monday night into Tuesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Flash floods and landslides are possible with strong gusty winds primarily over the north coast.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.