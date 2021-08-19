Airport, vaccination trips permitted during lockdown

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says people heading to the airports as well as vaccination sites will be allowed movement during the seven days of COVID lockdown in Jamaica.

The Prime Minister announced the seven days of lockdown during a press conference on Thursday evening.

No-movement days

Sunday, August 22 – Tuesday, August 24

Sunday, August 29 – Tuesday, August 31

September 5

The Prime Minister says people heading to the airport or vaccination sites must be able to show evidence if they are stopped by the police.

He also said there would not be any additional border restrictions at this time.

In the meantime, Holness has not ruled out more consecutive days of COVID lockdowns.

However, he said that would not be done just yet.

The Prime Minister also said there was no consideration at this time to close the borders.

“We only do these restrictions when we establish that the variant strain is not here. Once it is here, it really doesn't make any sense,” he said.

