PM announces seven days of COVID lockdown

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced seven days of COVID lockdown as the government races to contain a rapid increase in infections.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at a press conference now underway.

NO-MOVEMENT DAYS

Sunday, August 22 to Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Sunday, August 29 to Tuesday, August 31, 2021

September 5

The Prime Minister says flights will continue, however, people going to and from the airports must be able to show a copy of their itinerary.

People going to get their vaccines will also be allowed.

In the meantime, funerals will be banned from August 25 to September 5.

