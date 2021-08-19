Attorney-at-law and former MP Ernest Smith has died
Smith, 70, passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies some time after 9 p.m on Wednesday.
He had been ailing from cancer for the past year and had been receiving medical treatment.
His health, however, began to decline last week.
He is survived by widow Lynette Royes-Smith, son Ernest Jnr, and four daughters - Nesta Claire, Michelle, Celia and Marsha.
Marsha Smith, also an attorney-at-law, is the Member of Parliament for St Ann North East and State Minister in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.
Royes-Smith to whom Ernest was married for 51 years praised him as a fine family man.
They first met in church when Smith was member of the choir.
