Attorney-at-law and former MP Ernest Smith has died

Attorney-at-law and former St Ann South West Member of Parliament Ernest Smith has died.

Smith, 70, passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies some time after 9 p.m on Wednesday.

He had been ailing from cancer for the past year and had been receiving medical treatment.

His health, however, began to decline last week.

He is survived by widow Lynette Royes-Smith, son Ernest Jnr, and four daughters - Nesta Claire, Michelle, Celia and Marsha.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Marsha Smith, also an attorney-at-law, is the Member of Parliament for St Ann North East and State Minister in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

Royes-Smith to whom Ernest was married for 51 years praised him as a fine family man.

They first met in church when Smith was member of the choir.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.