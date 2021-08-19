Prison authorities under microscope after Vybz Kartel Fox News interview

The Jamaican prison authorities have come under scrutiny following the premiere of a FOX5 New York exclusive interview with incarcerated dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel that was aired Wednesday night.

The flamboyant deejay, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, appears to have conducted the interview from his Kingston jail cell which he described as a dungeon to journalist Lisa Evers.

Interviews are in clear breach of prison protocols.

Part one of the interview, dubbed ''Vybz Kartel: His Fight for Freedom", went viral moments after its release and was trending on social media.

The finale is scheduled for tonight on American media platforms at 9 p.m. Jamaica time.

There has been no official response yet from the Department of Correctional Services or the Ministry of National Security, which has direct responsibility for the rehabilitation of inmates.

Kartel, who was convicted for the murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams along with three other co-accused, has been the subject of defiance to contraband in prison on several occasions and was up to recently being investigated for involvement.

To date, the findings have not been released.

Kartel is serving a 35-year prison sentence.

He was arrested in Kingston on September 29, 2011.

In a snippet from Wednesday night's exclusive interview, the entertainer insisted that the appeal of his murder conviction would be successful.

“I was sick for a few years but definitely I am recovering physically, but mentally I have always been in a good place because I know I am innocent and I know I am coming out,” a voice purporting to be Kartel's said.

Kartel charged that the "system" wanted to have him thrown behind bars.

