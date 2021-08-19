PM to address nation amid COVID spike

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to address the nation this evening amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The address is scheduled for 7 pm.

It coincides with a rapid increase in COVID-19 deaths, infections, and hospitalisation.

In the past week, Jamaica has seen daily positivity rates exceeding 40 per cent.

The Ministry of Health reported today that 555 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 59,932 with 10,617 cases being active.

And 559 persons are now in hospital.

Of those hospitalised, 100 are moderately ill and 36 are critical.

Another three more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded, increasing the tally to 1,342.

