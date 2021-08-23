Man denied bail in death of bartender

Twenty-five-year-old murder accused Tyrone Walcott was remanded in custody when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Walcott was charged with the death of 19-year-old bartender Nichara Campbell of Taylor Road in Kitson Town, St Catherine.

When Walcott appeared before Senior Parish Judge Opal Smith, the clerk informed the court that the file in Walcott’s case was incomplete.

Evon Evans, the lawyer representing him, applied for bail, citing that his client has a two-year-old child and a fixed place of abode. However, Smith said she requires a complete file to address the issue of bail.

The accused was then ordered remanded until September 28 for the post-mortem report and the apprehending officer’s report to be ready.

The allegations, as outlined in court, are that at about 5 p.m. on August 4, Campbell and Walcott were involved in a fight when she was stabbed. She later succumbed to her injuries at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Walcott was held by the police on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently charged upon further investigation.

