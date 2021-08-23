Trelawny Gun Club donates tablets to Daniel Town Primary

WESTERN BUREAU:

The 90-year-old Trelawny Gun Club which is renowned for its generosity, recently came good for the Daniel Town Primary School, based in the western parish, by making a donation of tablets to assist the students at the school with their education.

David McConnell, president of the club, and some members, turned up at the school to personally hand-deliver 22 tablets to the principal.

“Daniel Town has been part of our lives from day one as each year, for six weeks, we are involved in bird shooting in this area. Adults benefit from being employed by the over 70 members who come to shoot,” said McConnell.

According to McConnell, the decision to procure the tablets for the school came following a discussion with the school’s principal, Tameika Williamson, who said the school needed additional tablets for the students.

“Our members all value education, so when we checked with the principal and she told us that a donation of tablets would be highly appreciated, we knew that we had to help,” said McConnell. “This donation now brings it to 90 per cent of the 150 students who now will have devices to benefit from online education.”

A gracious Williamson thanked McConnell and his gun club members and promised that the tablets will be used to help the students to advance their education.

“I have known of your involvement in the district in the seven years I have been principal here. This is a significant contribution and it will go a far way in keeping us in touch with our students, given the challenges of face-to-face teaching,” Williams told the gun club members.

Latoya Harris of the National Education Trust, who was present for the handing over of the tablets, also expressed her own gratitude.

“We have a target of getting 100 tablets for students, so what you have done today means that 20 per cent of our target is reached,” said Harris.

Harris went on to encourage the students to value the donation, as it is an important tool in helping them to get a good education.

“It is not for playing games. You are to use them for your schooling. Even if you play games, make sure it is educational,” she said.

Richard Frazer, a club member, said that while he knows that the bird-shooting exercise sometimes disturbs the peace and quietness of the community, they value the community and the residents, and he was pleased that they were able to do something tangible to show their gratitude.

“There are complaints about the noise of gunshots during the shooting of the birds, but it is not that we don’t care about the community,” said Frazer. “Today is an example of us giving back to the community. In the past, we have renovated the community centre and done significant work on the playing field. Daniel Town is our home away from home.”