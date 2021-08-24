Illegal gun seized in St James, man arrested
Published:Tuesday | August 24, 2021 | 4:15 PM
The St James Police seized an illegal firearm in the community of Adelphi last night.
A man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations
The police report that about 10:30 p.m., cops were on patrol in the community along the Adelphi main road when they were approached by residents who handed over a single action browning pistol to the police team.
The man was then accosted.
