Illegal gun seized in St James, man arrested

The St James Police seized an illegal firearm in the community of Adelphi last night.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., cops were on patrol in the community along the Adelphi main road when they were approached by residents who handed over a single action browning pistol to the police team.

The man was then accosted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.