Thu | Aug 26, 2021

Corporate Hands | JCF, JSIF host 100 children at summer camp

Published:Thursday | August 26, 2021 | 12:07 AM
Ricardo Warlock of Salt Spring receives a tablet from Sarah’s Children’s Sonia Clarke Bowen for his ‘Act of Kindness’.
Contributed
Antonie Reid (left) and Jahmalie Allen participating in the song and dance aspects of the ceremony.
Contributed
Shannon Thorpe (left) and Tatianna Taylor of Salt Spring were among the children who participated in the JCF/JSIF programme.
Contributed
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), St James Division, and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) hosted approximately 100 children from the Salt Spring community in the parish at a three-week virtual literacy summer camp.

At the end of the three weeks, outstanding participants were hosted at a hybrid (online) award presentation and closing ceremony at the Montego Freeport Police Station.

Coordinated by Senior Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis and Deputy Superintendent Yvonne Powell, the ceremony was sponsored by Sarah’s Children, MoBay City Run and the Jamaica Biscuit Company. The children were awarded tablets, trophies and laptop computers.