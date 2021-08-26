Corporate Hands | JCF, JSIF host 100 children at summer camp

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), St James Division, and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) hosted approximately 100 children from the Salt Spring community in the parish at a three-week virtual literacy summer camp.

At the end of the three weeks, outstanding participants were hosted at a hybrid (online) award presentation and closing ceremony at the Montego Freeport Police Station.

Coordinated by Senior Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis and Deputy Superintendent Yvonne Powell, the ceremony was sponsored by Sarah’s Children, MoBay City Run and the Jamaica Biscuit Company. The children were awarded tablets, trophies and laptop computers.