Despite COVID challenges ... God is still in control

MANCHESTER:

In these times of uncertainty where a number of persons have witnessed their loved ones being snatched away by the cold hand of death caused by COVID-19, minister of the New Beulah and Broadleaf Circuit of Moravian Churches, Reverend Joan Smith is reminding persons that God is still in total control.

She said, despite the debilitating effects of the virus on the lives of persons across the world, every individual must choose to acknowledge The One that is merciful and continues to show unconditional love.

“Many persons will not see it that way but, as a Christian, as a child of God, as one who has experienced His loving kindness and tender mercies, I can say without any apologies, that God is still in control.”

The minister, who admitted to having lost a number of close and distant friends to the virus, revealed that knowing God does not make one immune to the pain, but it makes the burden of heartbreak a bit lighter.

“Death is never a welcomed guest, but death is a reality because the Bible tells us that it is appointed unto man once to die and after death is the judgment. The death of my friends has pained my heart tremendously. You see your loved one contracting the virus and, in a few days or hours, that person is no longer with you, and that will cause trauma and confusion, but God is in control.”

From March 2020 when the virus came to the Jamaican shores, the minister told Family and Religion that she has seen the disruption even in her own congregations.

“If deaths were not happening at such a rapid rate, I think with all my heart that persons would not be so disillusioned, confused, perplexed and distraught.” Socialisation and emotional health have been affected in many instances. Spirituality is on a low and our finances have been affected. Every aspect of our lives has been affected.”

However, she said persons have been given a choice to help alleviate the crippling effects and it is just for them to make the decision.

“We see where the vaccine has been helping those who have decided to take it. We can’t force anyone but, with persuasion, and I know that even my congregants at New Beulah and Broadleaf have really gravitated and accepted and most of them have taken the vaccine. I am begging my Jamaicans to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The reverend further added: “Death is frightening, especially when you see your loved ones dying. This COVID thing is going nowhere soon and I would recommend and say to people – take the vaccine. It’s better to be 25 per cent sick than 100 per cent dead.”

She added that, during these times of tribulation, a greater emphasis must be placed on uniting families, sticking together and reorganising priorities.

“Be conscious about what living is about, don’t be selfish, be more loving to those around you. God has given us the wonderful gift of choice. “Choose ye this day whom ye will serve”, as Joshua said to the children of Israel. “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord”.

With not just a prayer in her heart that those who are hurting will find comfort, Smith said she is also praying for the overworked staff in the healthcare system who are buckling under the pressure.

“I pray that all of us will continue to look up, for indeed, as the word says, our redemption is drawing near.

Her final words of encouragement:

“Grief is a natural part of reality. Say to yourself – my wife, my husband, my child is no longer with me and I will have to find some way to accept that reality, even if it takes a long time. Persons need to have others they can relate to and who can comfort them in their grief and encourage them to cry and express themselves. Acknowledge those you have around you now because, when they are gone, there is no coming back. Ask the Holy Spirit to guide you in your grief and don’t be afraid to pray, because prayer is the buffer that can get you through anything.”