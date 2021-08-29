Private hospitals, school nurses for vaccination drive

The Health Ministry says private hospitals and school nurses are to be engaged in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement Sunday evening, the ministry said healthcare workers from these hospitals and more than 100 school nurses will be involved in a training seminar for vaccinators on Monday, August 30.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, senior officials from his and the leadership of private hospitals met to examine the situation.

"With our goal remaining to inoculate 65% of the population by March 2022, one method of achieving this goal is to expand the access to the COVID-19 vaccines and engaging the private hospitals is one such way to ensure that all Jamaicans can be vaccinated against this deadly virus," Tufton said.

The vaccination training seminar is to ensure that the ministry's standards are met and adhered.

The healthcare workers will be trained in cold chain logistics and management; health promotion and education; emergency services; management of vaccination sites; infection prevention and control protocols and will be introduced to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Up to Saturday, August 29, a total of 512,327 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered.

Of this number, 370,081 are first doses; 139,579 second doses and 2,667 single doses.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make their appointments online at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

